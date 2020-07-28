The State Department of Health announced July 28 that there have been 33,775 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is 1,089 more cases than the previous day.
The number of recovered cases in the state is 26,363.
Cherokee County is listed as having 270 positive cases, including one death and 167 recovered.
While no deaths were identified in the past 24 hours, OSDH reported 13 additional deaths. There have been 509 total deaths in the state.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 2,987, with 596 currently hospitalized. This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data, according to OSDH.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
