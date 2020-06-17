As of the June 17 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 8,904 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. That is 259 more cases than reported the previous day.
One additional death was reported from Oklahoma County; it did not occur in the past 24 hours. There are 364 total deaths in the state. The recovered number rose by 133 in the state, for a total of 6,898.
Cherokee County is listed as having 52 positive cases, one death, and 32 recovered.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Lance Frye, MD, released a statement ahead of events in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday. To read the full news release, click here.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
