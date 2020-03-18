The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced late Wednesday morning that there are 29 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The number of negative test results was 378, and there are 110 patients under investigation.
The OSDH call center received more than 1,000 calls Tuesday. In addition, the webpage dedicated to the Oklahoma COVID-19 response had 155,710 views.
OKDHS recommends daycares and child care centers remain open to serve their community, increase sanitization practices and remain vigilant in providing hygiene protocols to children and employees, follow best practices on social distancing and sanitization, and remain flexible while maintaining child safety as the top priority.
For a complete list of guidance documents, visit the "Resources" page at coronavirus.health.ok.gov for additional information.
