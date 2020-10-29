The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that, as of Thursday, Oct. 29, there have been 120,193 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1,041 cases since the previous day's report.
Of the reported cases, 103,919 have recovered, and 14,968 are active.
A total of 1,306 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 20 more over the previous day's report.
In Cherokee County, there have been 1,398 cases reported. Of these, eight have died, 176 are active, and 1,214 have recovered.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
