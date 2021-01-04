As of the Monday, Jan. 4, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 306,771 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 36,646 are active; and 267,573 have recovered. A total of 2,552 deaths have been reported in the state.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 3,455.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 3,605 positive cases. Of these, 555 are active; 3,033 have recovered; and 17 have died.
The total cumulative hospitalizations have been 17, 493. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
