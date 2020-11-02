As of the Monday, Nov. 2, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 125,195 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1,084 cases since the previous report. Of these, 107,893 have recovered, and 15,948 are currently active.
A total of 1,354 deaths have been reported, with nine additional listed since the last advisory.
As of Oct. 30, the total cumulative hospitalizations in the state was 8,934, with 852 admitted at that time.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,447 reported cases, with eight deaths, 196 active, and 1,243 recovered.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
