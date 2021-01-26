As of this advisory, there are 376,424 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of these, 30,404 are active; and 342,697 have recovered.
A total of 3,323 deaths have occured in the state, including 30 added to Tuesday's advisory.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 2,579.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 4,893 positive cases. Of these, 29 have died; 512 are active; and 4,352 have recovered.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.