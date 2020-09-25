This week, nine counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and 13 counties moved from "yellow" to "orange," according to the Friday, Sept. 25, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update. The Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System is a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. This tool offers the public and local elected officials an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level, according to OSDH. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
Due to improvements in testing availability and reporting of lab results, OSDH will now calculate the alert system by date the result was reported – rather than date of symptom onset, as previously done. OSDH stated this improves transparency, as the calculations can be performed with publicly available data.
As of the Friday advisory, there are 82,520 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1,276 since the previous advisory. Oklahoma has 12,616 active cases, and 68,911 recovered cases. The state has had a total of 993 deaths, with 12 new ones reported Friday.
Cherokee County is listed as having reported 1,060 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 823 have recovered and eight have died. Currently, there are 229 active cases in the county.
OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. The total number of cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 6,192, with 590 patients currently admitted.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
