The numbered of reported positive cases of COVID-19 rose in the state by 909 over the previous day, hitting 61,027, according to the Sept. 3 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory. Of those, 8,745 are active, 51,447 are recovered, and there have been 835 deaths in the state. Of the total cumulative hospitalizations in the state, 540 are currently admitted.
Cherokee County has reported 722 positive cases, seven deaths, and 537 recoveries. That means 178 are active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
