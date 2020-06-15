Oklahoma has 8,417 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the June 15 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory.
Cherokee County is reported to have 48 positive cases, one death, and 32 recovered cases.
A total of 359 deaths have been reported in the state.
While the Reopening Plan for long term care facilities goes into effect Monday, residents should remember that facilities are first required to verify with OSDH that they have updated their infection control plan before they allow visitors. OSDH is working with facilities to develop updated visitation policies.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
