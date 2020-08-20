As of the Thursday, Aug. 20, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 50,669 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 746 cases from the previous advisory.
Of the total cumulative hospitalizations in the state, 564 patients are currently hospitalized.
A total of 709 deaths have been occured the state, with 10 more reported Thursday.
Oklahoma has 7,265 active COVID-19 cases, and 42,695 have recovered, according to OSDH.
Although OSDH reported three deaths in Cherokee County, the Thursday summary lists the county with two deaths, 412 recovered, and a total of 569 cases overall.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
