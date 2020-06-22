Oklahoma has 10,733 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health June 22 advisory. This is 218 more cases than the previous day.
One additional death was reported; it did not occur in the past 24 hours. There are 369 total deaths in the state.
Cherokee County is listed as having 66 positive COVID-19 cases, one death, and 39 recovered cases.
As previously announced, the OSDH encourages Oklahomans to seek COVID-19 testing both prior to attending large-scale gatherings and in the days following, and to wear a mask when physical distancing is a challenge. With active COVID-19 cases on the rise, OSDH is positioned to support and partner with local government leaders and communities with free testing, resources, and local public health guidance. To learn more, click here.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
