According to the State Department of Health's June 26 advisory, there have been 12,343 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 395 cases from the previous day.
Cherokee County is listed as having 73 positive COVID-19 cases, with one death. The number of recovered is 53.
Two additional deaths were reported in the state, with none of them occurring in the past 24 hours. A total of 377 deaths have occured in the state due to the coronavirus.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.