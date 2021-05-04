According to the Tuesday, May 4, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 449,014 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes 169 new cases reported Tuesday. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported April 28 that there were 10,396 active cases; and 430,095 people had recovered.
Tuesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,301.
Tuesday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 235.
On April 28, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,609 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 209 cases were active; and 5,326 had recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
