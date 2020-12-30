As of the Wednesday, Dec. 30, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 287,030 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of these, 252,214 have recovered; and 32,363 are active. A total of 2,453 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 48 added to Wednesday's advisory.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 3,249.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 3,605 reported cases. Of these, 3,033 have recovered; 17 have died; and 555 are active.
The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 16,812. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
