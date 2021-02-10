As of the Wednesday, Feb. 10, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 407,724 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 3,900 have died; 380,167 have recovered; and 23,657 are active.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,251 cases reported. Of these, 38 have died; 4,821 have recovered; and 392 are active.
The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state is 1,920.
Hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
