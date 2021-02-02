As of the Tuesday, Feb. 2, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 392,164 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 27,860 are active; and 360,702 have recovered.
A total of 3,602 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 38 reported Tuesday. One of them was a Cherokee County male in the 65 or older age group, bringing the county death toll to 33. The county has reported 5,084 positive cases. Of these, 444 are active; and 4,607 have recovered.
The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state is 2,249.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
