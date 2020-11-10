As of the Tuesday, Nov. 10, advisory, there have been 140,157 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of these, 20,632 are active, and 118,074 have recovered.

A total of 1,451 deaths have occured in the state, with seven new ones reported Tuesday.

In Cherokee County, 1,610 COVID-19 cases have been recorded. Of these, eight have died, 266 are active, and 1,336 have recovered.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

