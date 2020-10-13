As of the Tuesday, Oct. 13, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 101,493 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these cases, 86,502 have recovered, and 13,872 are active.
The total number of hospitalizations has been 7,265, with 760 of those currently admitted.
A total of 1,119 death have been recorded in the state, including 15 additional deaths since the previous report.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,266 total COVID-19 cases, with eight deaths and 1,057 recovered. Currently, there are 201 active cases in the county.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
