As of the Monday, Oct. 19, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 108,073 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of those, 14,533 are active, and 92,367 have recovered.
The total number of deaths is 1,173.
The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 7,815, with 792 patients admitted, as of Oct. 16.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 1,307 positive cases reported. Of those, eight have died, 1,118 have recovered, and 181 are currently listed as active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
