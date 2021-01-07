As of the Thursday, Jan. 7, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 315,354 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of these, 34,854 are active; and 277,828 have recovered. There have been 2,672 total deaths in the state, including 39 added Thursday.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 3,488.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 18,193. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 3,994 positive COVID-19 cases. Of these, 19 have died; 3,382 have recovered; and 593 are active.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Oklahomans who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can use an online portal to register their information and receive notifications when it is time to schedule their vaccination appointment.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health established the Vaccine Scheduler Portal earlier this week to notify Oklahomans when they’re eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and provide more information on how to schedule an appointment when it becomes available to them. While the portal has been open for Oklahomans to register and provide their contact information since January 5, appointment scheduling opens January 7.
All Oklahomans are able to pre-register and enter their contact information right now. However, only Oklahomans who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the state’s priority phase plan will be able to use the portal to schedule their vaccine appointment at this time. Individuals who are 65 or more years of age, healthcare workers and/or first responders will be eligible to schedule vaccine appointments starting at 8 a.m. on January 7.
“While registering will not affect when you receive the vaccine, we still recommend you use the portal to pre-register. Registering your contact and medical information in the portal will make it quicker and easier for the state to notify you when it’s your turn to get it,” said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner with OSDH. “We’re excited about this opportunity to streamline communications about the vaccine and hopefully make the appointment process easier for everyone.”
During the registration process, Oklahomans will be asked to enter basic contact information, including an email address, and complete a brief questionnaire regarding their medical history. As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 103,542 Oklahomans had pre-registered through the Vaccine Scheduler Portal. Oklahomans who have completed pre-registration span various phases of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
The portal will act as a tool to guide Oklahomans at several key points in the vaccine process: it will send notifications when individuals become eligible and appointments open up, prompt people to schedule their appointments, and send appointment reminders for the first and second dose of the vaccine.
As the state advances in its phased approach to vaccine distribution, the system will notify and allow individuals in additional priority groups and phases the opportunity to schedule their appointment. Appointment availability will depend on vaccine supply in each county, which changes from week to week as the state receives more vaccine doses from the federal government.
All Oklahomans can pre-register and eligible Oklahomans can schedule their vaccine appointment now at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
