As of the Monday, Feb. 1, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 390,868 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 29,364 are active; and 358,040 have recovered. The total number of deaths has been 3,564 and this includes 17 deaths reported Monday.
The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 2,288.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,017 cases. Of these, 31 have died; 424 are active; and 4,562 have recovered.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.