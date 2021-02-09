As of the Tuesday, Feb. 9, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 406,064 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 24,516 are active; and 377,678 have recovered. A total of 3,870 deaths have been recorded in the state.
Tuesday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state is 1,986.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,218 positive cases. Of these, 38 have died; 384 are active; and 4,796 have recovered.
Residents can register online, vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, to receive a notification for when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
