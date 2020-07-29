As of the July 29 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 34,623 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 848 cases from the previous day.
Cherokee County is listed as having 274, one death, and 174 recovered.
There have been 523 total deaths in the state, and 14 of them were announced July 29.
The total cumulative number of hospitalizations in the state is 3,041, with 663 currently in the hospital.
The number of recovered cases is 27,386.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
