As of the June 24 State Department of Health advisory, there are 11,510 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 482 from the previous day.
One additional death was reported; it did not occur in the past 24 hours. There are 372 total deaths in the state. The number of recovered is 8,144, which is up 256 from the previous day.
Cherokee County is listed as having 68 positive cases, one death, and 47 recovered.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
