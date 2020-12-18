As of the Friday, Dec. 18, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 251,760 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 3,201.
Of the total cases in the state, 217,534 have recovered; and 32,065 are active. A total of 2,161 deaths have been reported, including 14 new ones on Friday's advisory.
Cherokee County is listed as having 2,923 total cases. Of these, 2,263 have recovered; 13 have died; and 647 are active.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 14,970. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. This Moderate (orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m.
Oklahoma has received 33,150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,253 have been administered. For more information on the vaccine, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information/vaccine-faqs.html.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Risk Level System is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
