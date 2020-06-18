The state had an increase of positive COVID-19 cases with 450 new ones reported on the Oklahoma State Department of Health's June 18 advisory. The total number of cases is 9,354.
One new death was reported, bringing the total to 366.
Cherokee County has 58 cases, one death, and 34 recovered. Tahlequah is listed as having 47 cases, one death, and 26 recovered. Hulbert is at six cases, with three recovered.
More data, information, and health guidelines are on https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
