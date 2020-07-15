Oklahoma saw an increase of 1,075 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, July 15, bringing the total from the State Department of Health to 22,813.
Four additional deaths were reported, with none occurring in the past 24 hours. The total deaths in the state is listed as 432.
As of this time, the data dashboard on the state's website is still reporting Tuesday's numbers, so county updates can not be given.
Vital Records will open its doors Wednesday to provide limited in-person services by appointment only. Vital Records currently offers affordable and robust online services with a Will Call pilot service planned to launch in August.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
