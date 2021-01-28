As of the Thursday Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 381,430 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. Of these, 29,171 are active; and 348,836 have recovered. A total of 3,423 deaths have occured in the state, including 35 reported Thursday.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 2,626.
Cherokee County is listed as having 4,933 positive cases reported. Of these, 31 have died; 450 are active; and 4,452 have recovered.
COVID-19 testing is available at: Cherokee County Health Department, 918-456-8826; and Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center, 833-528-0063.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
