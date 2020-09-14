As of the Monday, Sept. 14 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 70,223 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of those, 10,311 are active, and 59,007 have recovered.
A total of 905 deaths have been reported.
The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 5,466, with 499 currently admitted.
Cherokee County has had 881 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported, with eight deaths, and 657 recovered. The county has 217 active cases.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
