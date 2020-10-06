As of the Tuesday, Oct. 6, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 93,346 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Of theses, 79,219 have recovered; 1,066 have died; and 13,061 are active.
The total cumulative hospitalizations is 6,816, with 699 currently admitted.
Cherokee County has had 1,186 reported cases, with eight deaths and 968 recoveries. Currently, there are 210 active cases in the county.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
