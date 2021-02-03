As of the Wednesday, Feb. 3, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 394,283 cases of COVID-19 in recorded in Oklahoma. Of these, 26,821 are active; and 363,808 have recovered.
A total of 3,654 deaths have been reported in the state. This includes 52 added Wednesday which occurred Jan. 4-Feb. 1. One was a Cherokee County female in the 65 or older age group.
Wednesday's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 2,168.
Cherokee County is listed as having 5,084 total cases reported. Of theses, 33 have died; 444 are active; and 4,607 have recovered.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
