As of the Tuesday, Dec. 8, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 220,686 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Tuesday's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 3,029.
Of the total cases, 189,020 have recovered; and 29,744 are active. A total of 1,922 deaths have been reported in the state, with 11 additional deaths identified to report Tuesday.
The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 13,392. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 2,595 positive cases reported. Of these, 13 have died; 2,141 have recovered; and 441 are active.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
