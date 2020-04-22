Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the state will begin implementing a three-phased approach to open Oklahoma’s economy back up starting Friday, April 24.
Phase 1 allows certain "nonessential" businesses to reopen, as long as they follow recommended guidelines. Specifics are in the Open Up & Recover Safely Plan.
Personal care businesses, such as hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, and pet groomers can reopen for appointments only, must adhere to sanitation protocols, and follow guidelines posted on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce website regarding social distancing between customers and visitors at personal care businesses.
State parks and outdoor recreation should be reopened.
Grocery stores should continue to maintain hours for vulnerable populations.
Visits to senior living facilities and hospitals are prohibited.
Schools and organized sporting events and camps that are currently closed should remain closed until further notice.
The guidance to all employers includes:
• Create plans to allow employees to return to work in phases.
• Close common areas or enforce social distancing protocols.
• Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines and Executive Orders regarding isolation following travel.
• Honor requests of personnel who are members of a vulnerable population for special accommodations.
Individuals are asked to still take the following precautions:
• Continue following safer-at-home guidelines if they are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population.
• Maximize social distance from others when in public (e.g., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas).
• Avoid socializing in groups or facilities that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing.
• Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines and Executive Orders regarding isolation following travel.
Before proceeding to a new phase, the Secretary of Health and Mental Health will confirm:
• That Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations and incidents are at a manageable level,
• that hospitals are treating all patients without alternate care sites,
• that there is sufficient testing material in the state and ability to conduct contact tracing,and
• that the state can quickly and independently supply sufficient personal protective equipment pand critical medical equipment, including ICU equipment, to handle a
surge.
