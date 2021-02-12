As of the Friday, Feb. 12, advisory, there have been 410,818 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 22,461 are active; and 384,398 have recovered. There have been 3,959 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Friday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 1,584.
Cherokee County is listed as having 5,273 total cases, with 38 dead; 368 active; and 4,867 recovered.
This week, 74 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, two are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. Hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
