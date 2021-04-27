According to the Tuesday, April 27, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 447,393 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes 115 new cases reported Tuesday. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported April 21 that there were 10,122 active cases; and 428,811 people had recovered.
Monday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,230.
Monday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 238.
On April 21, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,595 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 207 cases were active; and 5,314 had recovered.
As of April 21, the state reported that 2,500,302 total doses of vaccine have been administered, with 914,183 series complete.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
