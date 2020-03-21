RLC Business Services, a technology management company based in Oklahoma, is offering online ordering software and menu setup to restaurants for 90 days.
As restaurants are forced to close their dining areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, they must choose how to transition to call-in, drive-up, or implement technology to assist in collecting orders and payments while maintaining a degree of social distance.
The system runs on a merchant-provided iPad and allows guests to place orders online via their phone or computer, pay for it (so no cash money or bank cards are physically handled), and then come to restaurant to pick up the order. The system, Heartland Restaurant, can be setup in just a day or two.
“It runs alongside a restaurant’s existing system. They don’t have to change anything and there’s no long term commitment. It’s our opportunity to do something for local business,” said Chuck Shaffer of RLC Business Services.
For those restaurants who don’t want to implement an online ordering option but offer drive-up or call-in only, RLC also offers a mobile payment terminal from Shift4 Payments which restaurant staff can hand to guests for payment at the door or window as well.
RLC is based in Tahlequah and has been serving area businesses with POS systems, copiers, phone systems, and IT services since 2009. The company serves merchants throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Missouri. Persons interested in learning more should contact help@rlcbusiness.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.