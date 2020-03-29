Tenkiller Lake Closures as of March 22.
Chicken Creek Campground is open. All reservable campsite reservations are cancelled through May
15th 2020. Boat ramp is open.
Chicken Creek South Ramp is closed due to flooding. We will monitor and open when able to.
Cookson Bend Campground is open. All reservable campsite reservations are cancelled through May
15th 2020. Boat ramp is open.
Elk Creek and Snake Creek Campgrounds remain closed from Tornado damage and are closed until
further notice.
Pettit Bay 1 and 2 are open. All reservable campsite reservations are cancelled through May 15th 2020.
Boat ramps are open.
Strayhorn Landing is open. All reservable campsite reservations are cancelled through May 15th 2020.
Boat ramp is open.
Sizemore Landing is open and boat ramps are open.
Please keep in mind the lake is rising from all the rainfall, and many campsites and boat ramps will have to be closed as the lake comes up.
FORT GIBSON as of March 27.
Dam Site South: Closed.
Fishing parking lots on east and west ends of dam are open.
Dam Site North: Closed
Dam Site Fishing Wall: Open
Mallard Bay: Closed
Wahoo Bay: Closed
Jackson Bay: Open – Day Use Only, no overnight camping
Rocky Point: Closed
Blue Bill Point: Closed
Flat Rock: Closed
Wildwood: Closed
Taylor Ferry North: Closed
Taylor Ferry Beach: Closed for season
Taylor Ferry South: Closed
Toppers: Open
Overlook: Open
Camping reservations have been canceled until May 15 due to COVID-19 concerns. All restrooms are currently closed including facilities in open day use areas.
