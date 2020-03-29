Tenkiller Lake Closures as of March 22.

Chicken Creek Campground is open. All reservable campsite reservations are cancelled through May

15th 2020. Boat ramp is open.

Chicken Creek South Ramp is closed due to flooding. We will monitor and open when able to.

Cookson Bend Campground is open. All reservable campsite reservations are cancelled through May

15th 2020. Boat ramp is open.

Elk Creek and Snake Creek Campgrounds remain closed from Tornado damage and are closed until

further notice.

Pettit Bay 1 and 2 are open. All reservable campsite reservations are cancelled through May 15th 2020.

Boat ramps are open.

Strayhorn Landing is open. All reservable campsite reservations are cancelled through May 15th 2020.

Boat ramp is open.

Sizemore Landing is open and boat ramps are open.

Please keep in mind the lake is rising from all the rainfall, and many campsites and boat ramps will have to be closed as the lake comes up.

FORT GIBSON as of March 27.

Dam Site South: Closed.

Fishing parking lots on east and west ends of dam are open.

Dam Site North: Closed

Dam Site Fishing Wall: Open

Mallard Bay: Closed

Wahoo Bay: Closed

Jackson Bay: Open – Day Use Only, no overnight camping

Rocky Point: Closed

Blue Bill Point: Closed

Flat Rock: Closed

Wildwood: Closed

Taylor Ferry North: Closed

Taylor Ferry Beach: Closed for season

Taylor Ferry South: Closed

Toppers: Open

Overlook: Open

Camping reservations have been canceled until May 15 due to COVID-19 concerns. All restrooms are currently closed including facilities in open day use areas.

