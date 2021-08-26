In a letter that was sent out to families, Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock warned parents that in-person class may soon shut down, citing positive COVID-19 tests.
"As you know, our COVID numbers are growing each day. Last year in the first 10 days of school, we had 10 positive cases of COVID. This year, we have over 100 cases in the first ten days," he wrote.
He said that with this in mind, school officials and teachers are preparing for the possibility of going to distance learning, at least for short intervals, to increase the level of sanitizing and disinfecting at all of the district's sites.
"If your child has any symptoms, please keep them home. That, along with wearing a mask, can help slow the spread and keep our schools open," he wrote.
On Aug. 26, seven Tahlequah High School students, seven Tahlequah Middle School students, two Cherokee Elementary students, two Greenwood students and one staff member, one Heritage Elementary student, and one Sequoyah Elementary student had tested positive for COVID-19.
At Tenkiller School, two students tested positive.
