Dear NSU Community,
Upon the review of information gathered to date regarding hundreds of NSU required travel forms recently filed by students reporting travel over Spring Break, we must modify our student housing strategy. In spite of ever-changing CDC reports, it is apparent that many traveled to destinations frequented by Spring Breakers. Like you, I have watched news footage of young people in Florida who not only ignored warnings about COVID-19; many scoffed at them.
In a perfect world, I understand why most young people, or perhaps most of us, would want to spend time enjoying the sand, sun, water and warmer temperatures. However, we do not live in a perfect world. College students are not invincible. And as I said in a previous update, I am concerned that they have been unknowingly exposed to the coronavirus.
Earlier today, I read what WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said about exposure to COVID-19. “The choices made by the young can be the difference between life and death for someone else.”
Given the seriousness and uncertainty of the coronavirus, I have made the decision that NSU will keep Student Housing closed for two weeks. Students who stayed in the Residence Halls over Spring Break because they had nowhere else to stay, and they, in fact, did not travel out of the state, can continue to stay and use take out meal services.
This is a difficult decision to make but one that must be made. A slight disruption to some, will likely add another level of protection to countless others. Because all coursework has been moved online through at least April 5, we know most of our students did not plan to return to campus at this time.
A request for limited exceptions is being developed. On a case by case basis, we may consider requests from students who stayed in the area with family and friends over Spring Break, did not travel out of the state and do not have reliable internet away from campus to return to student housing. Student Affairs will provide additional information in a separate email to students. All exceptions will be reviewed by Dr. Jerrid Freeman, Vice President for Student Affairs.
-Steve Turner, President
