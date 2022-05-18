Cox Communications is bringing high-speed internet to Tahlequah.

Tahlequah Public Works Authorthority, along with Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron and Cox Communications announced a move that will bring high speed cable to Tahlequah.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said that the one thing missing from the city 10 years ago was a high-speed internet provider.
"We looked at the possibility of entering into the business. We realized it came with an expensive price tag," he said.
Once Mayor Sue Catron was elected in 2019, Doublehead said they began to look for ways to bring the much-needed service to the community.
"We started reaching out to some companies and sadly we were met with, 'Well, Tahlequah is not really big enough for that kind of investment,'" said Doublehead.
Amid a pandemic, which has brought the workplace and school home for many residents, Catron believes that more than ever, it is essential for residents to have access to high speed cable.
"Economic development for Tahlequah and the ability for our residents to compete in today's technology dependent global economy depends upon access to high-speed internet service. Our location in the foothills of the Ozarks, with scenic rivers, lakes, rock-bottom creeks and wooded hills already attracts people to Tahlequah," said Catron.
Cox Communications has a reputation in the industry, and Catron believes that the company is capable of delivering fiber to the community. In turn, the expansion in Tahlequah will benefit Cox Communications by expanding its network.
"Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do. Communities have trusted Cox since our founding in 1898, and today we remain committed to providing the most powerful high-speed internet, TV, and home automation services, as well as a growing a suite of business offerings," said Roger Ramseyer, area Market Leader for Cox Communications. "We are thrilled to bring these important services to the residents of Tahlequah and are grateful for the partnership with the Tahlequah city leaders to make this possible."
Cox also made a $20,000 donation to Tahlequah Boys and Girls Club.
