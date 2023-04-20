Creative events and the arts bring culture and color to life around a community, defining its personality and enhancing its charm.
The arts can inspire, surprise, and enlighten. They can provide citizens reasons to mix and mingle, learn history, experience the magic of theatrical productions, or be amazed by people who make a difference through volunteering or collaboration.
Being part of organizations that offer cultural arts, such as Tahlequah Community Playhouse and the Arts Council of Tahlequah, also give people opportunities to become part of a group, find ways to make a difference, give back, have fun, and invest in meaningful activities.
The Red Fern Festival, the Tahlequah area’s signature event, takes place during the last weekend of April. The 76th annual Strawberry Festival in Stilwell occurs the second weekend in May and is the longest running, continuous event in the state of Oklahoma.
These are two very popular family-focused events that draw visitors from all around the region.
Cherokee National Holiday and art shows highlight tribal culture and the influences that make Cherokee County the economically strong and diverse community it is.
These events showcase gifted and talented artists of every genre, from basket weavers and potters to painters and flute makers.
Northeastern State University has brought international speakers and entertainers to Tahlequah for decades, providing the community the opportunity to experience global personalities and ideas.
The River City Players set the standard for collegiate summer musical entertainment by combining the experience of professors and students to create world-class entertainment.
“We have a variety of cultural offerings. Through the Sequoyah Institute we bring in professional artists to perform on our campus and those productions are always open to the entire community. We also have academic programs on campus including drama, music and art, that provide opportunities for the public to see the work that student artists are producing,” NSU Assistant Dean of Liberal Arts Robyn Pursley. “During the summer we have a professional quality music review series at the NSU Playhouse and we are celebrating 40 years of River City Players this summer.”
The Arts Council of Tahlequah offers quarterly arts events, such as Winter Concert and Arts Under the Stars, which recognizes art volunteers and contributors, It also brings new activities to town like Artist of the Year, which will join the Tahlequonia Art Show this summer. Plein Air Red Fern returns in 2023 for artists to capture the beauty of Cherokee County faces and places in watercolors and acrylics.
Callie Chunestudy serves as ACT vice president.
“Participating in our local community art council ties in with my employment as a Cultural Programs and Events project manager for Cherokee Nation Business, but mostly I do it because I have a passion for the arts in general, [such as] what they can provide to our local community and how we can foster opportunities for local artists,” said Chunestudy.
Tourism is what keeps many communities economically growing. Events and the arts, such as murals, showcase local talent and give visitors reasons to come to the county.
Executive Director of Tour Tahlequah Gena McPhail said events and cultural activities are essential for communities.
“They add uniqueness to our community that give it character no other community has, as well as adding culture and bringing people together. They help communities stay vibrant and alive,” said McPhail.
McPhail said tourism dollars bring a lot to this community.
“Events are great ways for giving families opportunities to create memories together,” said McPhail.
Volunteers make all communities stronger and more successful. Dennis Tibbits has been dabbling in the arts for years and has been an member of Tahlequah Community Playhouse for about a decade. TCP’s 50th season will begin in September.
A retired NSU speech pathologist, Tibbits also paints oil scenes of the Illinois River, hosts Tibbits’ Tuesday at Tahlequah Creates, and is part of a band called Holistix.
“Culture and humanity are an identity in my mind. I think Tahlequah is blessed to have the culture and the sheer number of talented artists, musicians, and actors for this size of community. There’s a lot of talented people,” said Tibbits.
He’s been in nine TCP shows and often plays the lead role.
“I’ve had juicy roles, like ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ ‘Judge Roy Bean,’ ‘Tung and Cheek,’ ‘Nine to Five,’ and ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’” said Tibbits.
He’s also had roles in “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Things My Mother Taught Me,” “Addams Family,” and “Anything Goes.”
“You build a strong bond with your cast mates. With so much rehearsal time put in, you become good friends and make new friendships. We need to exercise our brains just like our bodies and if you have a lot of lines to learn and [cues to deliver], I think it’s challenging at times,” said Tibbits. “I think it’s fun to see people you know taking on a role outside themselves. Why do we watch movies? To be entertained and live vicariously through someone else. It’s just fun.”
His current show, a Neil Simon farce “Rumors” is, “is like Agatha Christie meets Mel Brooks.”
