TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – The Texas-based Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps is filling the air with sound and fury during its four-week spring training at Oklahoma's fourth-largest university.
Chris Lyman, corps director, said the group of 161 students is using the resources at Northeastern State University to learn an 11-minute program they will perform in future competitions starting in July.
The Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps, now entering its 49th season, is a competitive group originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but as of 2007, the members have made San Antonio, Texas, their home.
Lyman said the youth enrichment organization, which is rooted in performance and the arts, has individuals from 15 to 22 years old, practicing and preparing for shows that will take place all over the United States later this year. Students are from 27 different states and two countries, with 15 to 20 members from Oklahoma.
Caroline LaDoucieur, of Houston, Texas, has performed with the Crossmen for three years and believes the experience has become even more positive as time has progressed.
"I would probably describe it like band in high school, but on a professional and intense level. It's not something like, 'Oh, they just go toot-toot around the field,' It's something intense," said LaDoucieur. "It's the major leagues of marching. Only a select few are able and can do it."
Besides preparing these students for future competitions, Lyman hopes the members will learn some life skills from their experiences on the road and at NSU.
"The facilities here at NSU have been incredibly accommodating for us," said Lyman. "Between our different sections of the performing group, having our indoor facility for our Color Guard to work on their flag routines and auxiliary equipment has been really helpful. The stadium is a fantastic venue for us to work on the overall picture of the marching show and get all of the formations correct."
Members of the group practice about 13 hours a day at the various NSU facilities to prepare for the coming competitions.
With 40-50 staffers helping run the practices, the Crossmen will be hitting the road July 5 for seven weeks. The tour will start in the Midwest, then go through the East Coast to the South, and then up to the Northeast portion of the U.S., which is where the group will finish on Aug. 12.
Madeline Jerde, of San Antonio, said this is her second year to be part of the organization as a member of the Color Guard. Jerde said from her experience, it's like being a part of a family.
"My favorite part is probably meeting people from all over the country and all over the world to put together an 11-minute marching show and bond with people who enjoy the same things that I do," said Jerde.
Joseph Bello, NSU director of bands and low brass, said he has played host for the Crossmen and has found the experience to be amazing every time he goes out to the stadium.
"It's incredible. I mean, there's this incredible mass of sound. If you're sitting in the stadium listening to them practice, it just overwhelms you," said Bello. "That's why we do music, isn't it?"
Bello said he hopes the Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps' stay at NSU will help push them to have an outstanding season and will "set them up for excellence."
"For my students alone, it shows them how having discipline and a hard work ethic pay offs in the end, because they practice every day in the summer. We're talking from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. every day," said Bello. "It just shows them how to work toward an end goal and what it feels like to accomplish something for the greater good of the team."
