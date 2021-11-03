Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Weynema Smith to Department of Transportation.
Tommy L. Ballard to Daren W. Gower.
James R. Wilson to Chad Humphrey.
Rachel Lee Kay to Drew H. Kimble.
Rachel M. Edwards to Rachel Marie Ballard.
Roy Bryant to Ruth Raborn.
James Russell Nelson to James Robert Nelson.
Randy Rost to Ruby Rost.
Felonies
James Timothy Pickle - cruelty to animals.
Misdemeanors
Robin James Hayes - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Shay Todd - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Vance Barry Rhodes - possession of controlled dangerous substance and removed falsified or unauthorized identification.
Crystal Rayne Chambers - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and allow unauthorized person to drive.
Keyonta Deshawn Smith - driving while impaired.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Haylee Meleah Rolston - indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Manuela Louisa Santana - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Judy Deere - indebtedness.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Thomas M. Horn - breach of contract.
Andre Gresham v. Custodian of records and district attorney for Cherokee County - expungement of records.
Marcus Lee Thompson v. Cherokee Nation Housing Authority, Gary Cooper, and Dwight Tyner - wrongful termination.
Protective Orders
Amy Travis v. Ioviano Phillips.
Divorces
Jacob Wayne Clairday v. Paula Mae Clairday.
John Dean Randolph v. Dana Lynn Randolph.
Marriages
Troy Dean Cotton, Tahlequah, and Marcia Christine Cotton, 56, Tahlequah.
Reece Alan Herrin, 22, Tahlequah, and Madalyn Renae Arnall, 20, Fort Gibson.
Fire Runs
Nov. 1
Tahlequah FD: 7:19 p.m., explosion, South State Avenue.
Lowrey FD: 11:07 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
Nov. 2
Tahlequah FD: 5:30 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:54 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:53 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:23 p.m., MVA, 111 E. Downing St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.