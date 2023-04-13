Court Report
Misdemeanors
Jody Lynn Dallis – failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Paula G. Weir.
Synchrony Bank v. Ethan Ilai Kaopio.
Andrea Sue Craig v. In re name change.
Arvest Bank Fayetteville v. Nicholas Todd Davis – breach of contract.
Arvest Bank Fayetteville v. Nathan Limore – breach of contract.
Divorces
Tucker Phillips v. Danielle Phillips.
Marriage Licenses
Egzon Pllana, Tahlequah, and Hava Haziri, Tahlequah.
Joshua Lance Moore, Tahlequah, and Kaley Nicole Herring, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 6
Tahlequah FD: 8:23 p.m.; fire alarm; 1401 W. Fourth St.
April 7
Tahlequah FD: 1:48 a.m.; electric hazard; 309 E. Downing St.
April 8
Tahlequah FD: 2:57 p.m.; outside fire; 1046 W. Allen Rd.
Lowrey VFD: 5:40 p.m.; outside fire; East 656 Road.
April 9
Lowrey VFD: 7:22 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 11:23 a.m.; elevator incident; 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:55 p.m.; vehicle fire; 11336 W. 805 Rd.
April 10
Tahlequah FD: 7:47 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 13037 W. 834 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 4:17 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
WALKER, Joe, 87, machinist, Tahlequah; died April 10, 2023. Funeral service April 17, 2023, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
Commented
