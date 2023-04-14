Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brandon Girty to Dylan Cusick.
Ryan J. Carter to Jacob Gregory.
5 Warner Homes LLC to Ronald Cushing.
Garry F. Rogers to Garry and Denise Rogers Trust.
Ambler Enterprises, LLC to DCQ Properties, LLC.
Sackett Farms, LTD to Jacky Walker.
Timothy S. Collofello to Lisa Neff.
Veraman Davis to Mel’s Homes, LLC.
Douglas Lane Tanner to River Bluff Cabins, LLC.
Guadalupe Eligio De Salinas to Eddy Salinas.
Kay Terrapin to Kay Terrapin.
Pamela G. Purget to Kodi Mark Dixson.
Edgar Lucero de Santiago to Riley Lawrence Young.
Jam Interest, LLC to April M. Hemstad.
Jeffery B. Strong to Kovacik, LLC.
Sechrest Family Trust to Kovacik, LLC.
James Haney to John Kirk.
Gary Wayne Mayberry to Castlerock Holdings, LLC.
Caroline Sue Wilkinson to Caroline Sue Wilkinson.
Cynthia A. Mejia to Tommy Chupco.
Kathie McCuistion to Jimmie D. Cavin.
Jimmie D. Cavin to Robert James Lewandowski.
Emmett Chastain to Ernest Chastain.
Jason Ray Hall to Chase McNeil Robertson.
Tenkiller Investment Company, LLC to Sell Living Trust.
Laura Doss to Lynn R. Seat.
Bluebird Resorts, LLC to Antonio Vazquez-Tovar.
Barry Sicks to Austin Reed.
Felonies
Olajuwan Abdul Miles; outstanding warrant — failure to register as sex offender.
Joby Tucson Northington — domestic abuse assault and battery.
Michael Ray Will — indecent exposure, possession of firearm after felony conviction, carrying firearm while under the influence, resisting an officer.
Civils
Matthew McCrary v. State of Oklahoma.
San Juana Avalos v. Title to Mobile Home.
Citibank N.A. v. Elizabeth Tonn.
Matthew McCrary v. State of Oklahoma.
San Juana Avalos v. Title to Mobile Homes.
Francisco Hernandez v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Edward Gourd v. Key Gourd, et al.
Michael P. Corn v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Divorces
Rachael Lynn West v. Damien Dean West.
Marriage Licenses
Trenton James Parker, Fort Gibson, and Robyn Mariah Lively, Muskogee.
John Daniel King, Tahlequah, and Patricia Leeann Yandell, Tahlequah.
Austin Mackenzie Munoz, Tahlequah, and Kyrie Maylynn Thompson, Tahlequah.
Kurt Douglas Duncan, Stilwell, and Amy Jo Poor, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
April 10
Lowrey VFD: 2:38 p.m.; outside fire; East 620 Road; mutual aid given by Peggs VFD.
Tahlequah FD: 4:17 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
April 11
Tahlequah FD: 1:52 p.m.; outside fire; 25940 Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 5:00 p.m.; smoke investigation; Seminary Avenue.
April 12
Tahlequah FD: 12:21 p.m.; outside fire; 1519 N. Vinita St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:26 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; North Grand Avenue and Allen Road.
April 13
Tahlequah FD: 12:32 a.m.; EMS assist; 913 Francis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:15 a.m.; alarm; 21149 Highway View Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 12:35 p.m.; EMS assist; 1208 Crystal Ln.
Tahlequah FD: 1:54 p.m.; smoke investigation; 2373 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 4: 55 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 17699 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:20 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 20025 W. Stickross Circle
April 14
Tahlequah FD: 11:29 a.m.; service call; 19119 E. Ballentine Rd.
Death Notices
WALKER, Joe, 87, machinist, Tahlequah; died April 10, 2023. Funeral service, April 17, 2023, 2 p.m. Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation April 16, 1-6 p.m.
