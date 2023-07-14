Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael A. Glover to Mike Spaan.
Chad Winsett to Mitchell Faber.
Guardian Holdings, LLC to Four D Real Estate, LLC.
Ruth Ann Crupper to Houa Lor.
Kang Ying Chen to Wilma Stubbs.
John Starr Dameron to Tenkiller Utilities Authority.
Hawley Family Revocable Living Trust to Tenkiller Utilities Authority.
Brian Patrick Strong to Brian Patrick and Cindy Kay Strong Family Trust.
Darrel Simmons to Ricky David Hanna.
Strata Trust Company to Terry D. Warren Revocable Living Trust.
Jason G. Carnell to Harhay Investments, LLC.
Jason Rosetti to 46th Holdings, LLC.
Olivier W. Gill to Malcolm Montgomery.
Jerrid P. Freeman to Kathryn R. Cochran.
Patrick M. Newton to Dennis Widowski.
Arvest Bank to Curtis E. Porter.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Sarah Farar.
Divorces
April McMurray v. Ryan McMurray.
Fire Runs
July 11
Lowrey VFD: 11:29 p.m.; emergency medical response/overdose; Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 6:17 p.m.; EMS assist; 740 S. Lauren Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 p.m.; smoke investigation; 505 S. Forest Ridge Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 8:35 p.m.; medical assist; 3804 Lexington Ave.
July 12
Tahlequah FD: 3:09 a.m.; alarm; 22247 Coffee Hollow Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 6:07 a.m.; left assist; 2108 Larry Ave.
Lowrey VFD: 11:20 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 3:01 p.m.; water rescue; 22049 E. Elephant Rock Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 3:22 p.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
