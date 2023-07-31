Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Diana L. Justice to Kent Faith.
Allison Abodes, LLC to Elevated Aesthetics, LLC.
Mikel Smith to Colson Wallis.
Adam Johnson to Deborah Lynn Oxner.
Mark A. Curtsinger to Mark A. Curtsinger and Jacqueline N. Curtsinger Revocable Trust Hear, LLC.
Four “R” Construction, LLC to A Ridgecreek Properties LLC.
TK Quick Properties, LLC to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Harold Richard Keele to David B. Goldsmith.
Russell D. Turner to Charlene Kimble.
Stormy Wayne Jones to Kevin D. Fletcher Jr.
Jerry Hollenback to Chuck Coverdell.
Chad Strickler to Chad Michael Strickler.
Virginia Watson to TRW Family Trust.
Phyllis J. Spears to Paul D. Evans.
John George Medearis Jr. to Alys Cerda.
1907 Land Management, LLC to Justin Jordan.
Michael Cleon Harrell to Cookson 10035, LLC.
Civils
TD Bank USA, N.A. v. Johnny Collins — breach of contract.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Katie Muniz.
Donnie Young, et al v. Phillip King, et al.
Bank of America, N.A., et al v. Lee Ann Perry, et al — foreclosure.
Divorces
Starla Kimble v. Scotty Kimble.
David Wayne Lancaster v. Joann Lancaster.
Marriage Licenses
Tyler Dwayne Evans, Tahlequah, and Shaelin Ranae Hicks, Tahlequah.
Raymond Gabriel Anderson, Tulsa, and Lorie Marie Williams, Tulsa.
Fire Runs
July 26
Tahlequah FD: 10:30 a.m.; alarm; 109 W. Willis Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 10:32 a.m.; electrical hazard; Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m.; public assist; 1400 E. Downing St.
July 27
Tahlequah FD: 3:05 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; South Park Hill Road and South Highway 62.
July 28
Tahlequah FD: 6:02 a.m.; alarm; 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:31 a.m.; EMS assist; Creekside Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 8:23 a.m.; assist other agency; East Fourth Street.
Tahlequah FD: 12:44 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; South Park Hill Road and East 803 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:03 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; East Downing Street and North Water Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:19 p.m.; alarm; 1201 N. Vinita St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:43 p.m.; CO alarm; 14886 N. Trent St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:16 p.m.; alarm; 549 Mathes Park Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 10:32 p.m.; alarm; 510 W. Delaware St.
Death NoticesDavid Copeland, 69, iron worker,Tahlequah. Died July 25, Oklahoma City. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences at tahlequahfuneral.com..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.