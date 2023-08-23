Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jimmie R. Duffield to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Jerry Craig to Braxus C. Ford.
Southridge Development Co, LLC to Prashant Kaushik.
JRK Land & Cattle, LLC to Wyatt Hardison.
Jackson & Coldwell Homes, LLC to Lyndon Read.
Civils
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jonathan Matthew Wilhelm.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Linda Roberts.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Lucky Wheeler.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Daniel Bailey.
Capital One, N.A. v. Michael Stopp.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Theresa Davis.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Theresa D. Alberty.
Ryon Channel v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
James L. Graves v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Dena MacDonald v. Unknown Heirs, Executors, et al.
Grant Peterson v. State of Oklahoma.
Alfonso Medina v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Taylor A. Hawkins.
One Main Financial Group LLC v. Ry Wesley Stover; outstanding warrant.
Divorces
Derek Waybourn v. Jamie Waybourn.
Caitlyn Webster v. John Webster.
Fire Runs
Aug. 20
Tahlequah FD: 3:39 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; East Fourth Street.
Aug. 21
Tahlequah FD: 7:03 p.m.; lift assist; 18018 S. Pecan Creek Circle.
Aug. 22
Tahlequah FD: 6:07 a.m.; fire alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:40 a.m.; public service; Bike Trail.
Tahlequah FD: 12:19 p.m.; outside fire; 21591 Sequoyah Club Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 2:27 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:11 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 17718 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:33 p.m.; service call; S. Park Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:48 p.m.; outside fire; 21895 S. 511 Rd.
Aug. 23
Tahlequah FD: 6:00 a.m.; fire alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:59 a.m.; CO2 check; 13208 May St.
Death Notices
BURSON, Phillip Young, 66, rancher, Park Hill. Died Aug. 20, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
