Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Chai Yang to Brent Penn.
Nate Jordan to Justin Ryals.
Todd and Rebecca Boyle Revocable Trust to Jennifer Lynn Duroy.
Charla Jo Collinsworth to Taylor D. Pratt.
Civils
Capital One, N.A. v. Kassandra C. Charboneau.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Jeremy Doublehead.
American Express National Bank v. John Smith — breach of contract.
Clayton Coppin &/or Farrell v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Druie W. Dutton v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Steven Loggins v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Divorces
Jessica Jaye Jackson v. Michael Ray Robinson.
Marriage Licenses
Jacob David Pirkey, Tahlequah, and Krislyn Kai Hebb, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 30
Tahlequah FD: 3:59 p.m.; outside fire; 18372 S. Carry Ln.
Tahlequah FD: 10:53 p.m.; vehicle fire; 211 Griffin Ave.
Aug. 31
Tahlequah FD: 7:40 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; Allen Road and Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 9:25 a.m.; vehicle fire; 604 S. Garden Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 2:03 p.m.; grass fire; East Will Road and South Park Hill Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.